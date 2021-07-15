Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Get Gaia alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Gaia stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Gaia has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $220.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.