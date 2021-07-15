Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €305.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

ETR VOW3 opened at €215.05 ($253.00) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €219.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

