Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.58. Mercer International shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 110,690 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on MERC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

