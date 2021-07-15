OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $9.50 on Thursday. OMNIQ has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OMNIQ will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Taglich Brothers began coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

