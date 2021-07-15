Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Increases By 182.3%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, an increase of 182.3% from the June 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:XYF opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $605.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.93. X Financial has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 35.36%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in X Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in X Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in X Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

