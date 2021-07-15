Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBNY. Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $249.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

