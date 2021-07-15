Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.71.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of LIF opened at C$48.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$23.47 and a 12 month high of C$50.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.13.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.0199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.