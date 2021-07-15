National Bank Financial Cuts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$52.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.39.

SJ opened at C$44.46 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$36.64 and a one year high of C$54.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.52.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$528.25 million. Analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.6099998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

