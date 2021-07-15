Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.89.

TSU opened at C$41.82 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.92.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

