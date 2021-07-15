Raymond James Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$64.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.25.

TSE:MTY opened at C$68.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$27.22 and a one year high of C$69.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -39.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

