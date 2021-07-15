Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

HZO stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.92. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MarineMax by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MarineMax by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 1,415.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MarineMax by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

