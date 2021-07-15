Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.96.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $101.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

