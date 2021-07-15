Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

SLGL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $254.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.39. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

