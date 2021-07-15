Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.
SLGL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $254.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.39. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.
Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.