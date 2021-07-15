JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE JBGS opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $366,305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 768,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after acquiring an additional 670,208 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after acquiring an additional 444,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

