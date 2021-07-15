Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $730.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 55.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

