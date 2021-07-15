Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 369.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $7,616,000.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.58 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

