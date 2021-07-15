R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCM. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

