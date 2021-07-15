Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

