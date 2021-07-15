Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.27 ($36.79).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €28.91 ($34.01) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €28.85.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

