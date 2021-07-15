Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CURO Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $654.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,543,329.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,928.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,779,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1,536.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

