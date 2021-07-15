Barclays Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.35 ($76.88).

Shares of NEM opened at €71.10 ($83.65) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €70.94 ($83.46). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

