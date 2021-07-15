AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) to report sales of $71.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.53 million and the lowest is $43.44 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will report full-year sales of $333.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.58 million to $385.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.19 million, with estimates ranging from $47.42 million to $120.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AbCellera Biologics.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $16.88 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

