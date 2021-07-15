Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 8,550 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 8,550 ($111.71) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a £111 ($145.02) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,898.11 ($129.32).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 6,422 ($83.90) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,502.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a one year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a market cap of £13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.35.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

