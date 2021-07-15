Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.81. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.