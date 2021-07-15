LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

LGIH stock opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.10.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $608,000. Third Security LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $4,576,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 15.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

