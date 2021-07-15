Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

NYSE:PNC opened at $188.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.48. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

