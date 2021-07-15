Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCB. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

