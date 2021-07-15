Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 188.4% from the June 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ADYEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

