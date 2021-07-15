Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Increases By 193.0%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 193.0% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Akumin has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.11 million and a PE ratio of 322.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

