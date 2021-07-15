Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG)’s share price was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 2,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 75,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55.

About Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.