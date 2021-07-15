Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion.
TELUS stock opened at C$28.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.34. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.50 and a one year high of C$28.30. The company has a market cap of C$38.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.26%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
