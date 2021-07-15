Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.42.

TELUS stock opened at C$28.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.34. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.50 and a one year high of C$28.30. The company has a market cap of C$38.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.26%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

