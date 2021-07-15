PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPD shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.18.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

