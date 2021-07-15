Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) versus Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

This table compares Manulife Financial and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial 7.52% 12.64% 0.71% Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A

Manulife Financial has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manulife Financial and Emergent Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial $58.91 billion 0.63 $3.98 billion $2.05 9.38 Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Manulife Financial and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial 0 4 4 0 2.50 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manulife Financial presently has a consensus target price of $28.21, indicating a potential upside of 46.80%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Emergent Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment offers deposit and credit products; individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. It also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and fund management businesses. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and provides investment management, counseling, advisory, and dealer services. Manulife Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.