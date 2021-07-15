Critical Analysis: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Seadrill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 40.77 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Seadrill $1.06 billion 0.09 -$4.66 billion N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Seadrill N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Seadrill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.