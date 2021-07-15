BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in BorgWarner by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 51,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,756,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after purchasing an additional 278,386 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

