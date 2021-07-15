Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/13/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to face growing competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies’ despite of its strong e-commerce platform. Further, intensifying competition in the cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Furthermore, the company’s increasing regulatory concerns in China are headwinds. Nevertheless, the company’s New Retail strategy which is gaining momentum in the market is acting as a tailwind. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, Alibaba’s increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Also, rising expenses associated with new initiatives remain overhangs.”

7/7/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/6/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $288.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $285.00.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $211.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $572.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

