Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SASR stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.