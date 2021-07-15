Popular (BPOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Popular stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. Popular has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

BPOP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

