Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of MC opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $1,038,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

