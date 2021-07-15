The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Insider Carolyn Ferguson Buys 14 Shares

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 14 shares of The Go-Ahead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($194.80).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Go-Ahead Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 12 shares of The Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,265 ($16.53) per share, with a total value of £151.80 ($198.33).

Shares of LON:GOG opened at GBX 1,005 ($13.13) on Thursday. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 533.70 ($6.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,463 ($19.11). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,202.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £433.93 million and a PE ratio of -9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About The Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.