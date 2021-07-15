Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Given a $25.45 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $25.45 target price on Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $25.00 on Monday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

