easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EJTTF. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.99. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

