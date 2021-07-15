easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EJTTF. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.99. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.