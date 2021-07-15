Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QUOT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $10.48 on Monday. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $978.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $55,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $670,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after buying an additional 698,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 71.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 514,316 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,234,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,180,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

