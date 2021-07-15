Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Given a $5.42 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $5.42 price objective on Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.16.

NOK stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,792,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

