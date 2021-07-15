Rocket Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

RKT opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $89,979,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,471,000. Finally, Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,074,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

