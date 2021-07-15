McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $2.10. The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.25. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 49,362 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MUX. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,660 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,196,951 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,482,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 682,687 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.22.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

