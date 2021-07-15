PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. Wolfe Research now has a $10.00 price target on the stock. PBF Energy traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 114,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,688,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $9,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $18,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 520,132 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

