Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 7110137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Specifically, insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $329,520.00. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.