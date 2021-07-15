Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 65,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,012,450 shares.The stock last traded at $34.73 and had previously closed at $35.93.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

