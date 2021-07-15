Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $46.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 12964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,109,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $814.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

